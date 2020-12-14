MEOH Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/16/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/20, Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0375, payable on 12/31/20. As a percentage of MEOH's recent stock price of $44.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MEOH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEOH's low point in its 52 week range is $9.10 per share, with $45.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.51.

In Monday trading, Methanex Corp shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

