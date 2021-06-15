MEOH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.79, changing hands as low as $35.75 per share. Methanex Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEOH's low point in its 52 week range is $17.70 per share, with $49.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.80.

