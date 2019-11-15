Mental health telemedicine platform Telemynd withdraws $9 million IPO

Telemynd, which operates a telemedicine and analytics platform for mental health services, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It had filed to raise $9 million by offering 1.6 million shares at a price range of $5.50 to $6.50.



The Mission Viejo, CA-based company was founded in 2000 and booked $2 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PSYC. Aegis Capital Corp. was set to be the sole bookrunner on the deal.



