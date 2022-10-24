US Markets

Mental health startup Cerebral to cut about 20% of workforce

Contributors
Khushi Mandowara Reuters
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published

Telehealth startup Cerebral Inc is cutting its workforce by 20%, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Telehealth startup Cerebral Inc is cutting its workforce by 20%, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the company, which provides mental health services through its telehealth platform, would be reducing its workforce to match lower patient demand and growth targets.

The restructuring would be spread across all of its division including clinical-care teams and support staff, according to the report.

The spokesperson for the unlisted company did not provide details on the company's staff strength or the employees it plans to lay off.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular