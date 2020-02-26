Markets
Menlo's Phase 2 Trial On Chronic Pruritus Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) said that a Phase 2 trial did not meet its primary endpoint to show a statistically significant reduction in pruritus in patients treated with serlopitant compared to placebo based upon a 4-point improvement responder analysis.

The trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of once daily oral serlopitant for the treatment of chronic pruritus (itch) of unknown origin.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, MNLO is trading at $3.44, down $0.96 or 21.82 percent.

In the trial, 37.9% of patients in the serlopitant group (N=116) achieved a 4-point or greater improvement on the worst-itch numeric rating scale, or WI-NRS, at week 10 compared to baseline versus 39.3% of patients treated with placebo (N=117).

There were no meaningful differences observed between the serlopitant and placebo groups in the prospectively-defined secondary endpoints.



