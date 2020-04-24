Menlo (MNLO) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.9% Higher

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. MNLO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $1.03-$3.14 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The stock gained after the company announced that it entered into an agreement with Cutia Therapeutics granting the latter exclusive rights for distribution of AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam in Greater China.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Menlo. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Menlo currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Price

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. price | Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector isBlueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.