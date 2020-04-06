Menlo' Late-stage Trial On Prurigo Nodularis Fails To Meet Main Goal; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) said that two Phase 3 clinical trials did not meet their respective primary endpoint of demonstrating statistically significant reduction in pruritus in patients treated with serlopitant compared to placebo based upon a 4-point improvement responder analysis.

The two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluated the safety and efficacy of once daily oral serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with prurigo nodularis, studies MTI-105 and MTI-106.

Prurigo nodularis is a skin disease that causes hard, itchy lumps (nodules) to form on the skin. The itching can be intense, causing people to scratch themselves to the point of bleeding or pain. Scratching can cause more skin lesions to appear.

In Monday pre-market trade, MNLO is trading at $1.45, down $1.14 or 44.02 percent.

