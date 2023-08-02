Menicon (TYO:7780) Price Target Increased by 9.54% to 4,069.80

The average one-year price target for Menicon (TYO:7780) has been revised to 4,069.80 / share. This is an increase of 9.54% from the prior estimate of 3,715.35 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,232.00 to a high of 5,008.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.40% from the latest reported closing price of 2,475.50 / share.

Menicon Maintains 1.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.01%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.79%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Menicon. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7780 is 0.11%, a decrease of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 4,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 665K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 538K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 26.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7780 by 37.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 382K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7780 by 5.27% over the last quarter.

MAINSTAY VP FUNDS TRUST - MainStay VP MacKay International Equity Portfolio Initial Class holds 328K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7780 by 1.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 324K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

