Menicon Co. Sees Growth in H1 2024 Results

November 13, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Menicon Co (JP:7780) has released an update.

Menicon Co. reports a positive performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 4.2% to 60.57 billion yen and profit attributable to owners increasing by 9% to 3.62 billion yen. The company projects continued growth, forecasting a 54.2% surge in annual profit to 7 billion yen by the end of the fiscal year. These results reflect Menicon’s strategic consolidation moves and steady market demand.

