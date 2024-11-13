Menicon Co. Sees Growth in H1 2024 Results

Menicon Co (JP:7780) has released an update.

Menicon Co. reports a positive performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 4.2% to 60.57 billion yen and profit attributable to owners increasing by 9% to 3.62 billion yen. The company projects continued growth, forecasting a 54.2% surge in annual profit to 7 billion yen by the end of the fiscal year. These results reflect Menicon’s strategic consolidation moves and steady market demand.

For further insights into JP:7780 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.