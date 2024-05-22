Mengniu Dairy Announces Board Structure Details

China Mengniu Dairy Co (HK:2319) has released an update.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, along with their roles across five established board committees. Notably, the board features a mix of members contributing to various committees such as Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, Strategy and Development, and Sustainability. The release highlights the company’s structured governance and commitment to oversight, which could be of interest to investors monitoring corporate leadership.

