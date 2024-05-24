Mengniu Dairy Announces AGM and Director Re-election

China Mengniu Dairy Co (HK:2319) has released an update.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited has announced that its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) will proceed as scheduled on June 12, 2024, with an additional resolution to re-elect Mr. Qing Lijun as a director and to authorize the board to fix director remuneration. Shareholders are provided with a Revised Proxy Form for the new resolution, alongside the previous AGM details which remain unchanged.

