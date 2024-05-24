News & Insights

Stocks
CIADF

Mengniu Dairy Announces AGM and Director Re-election

May 24, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Mengniu Dairy Co (HK:2319) has released an update.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited has announced that its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) will proceed as scheduled on June 12, 2024, with an additional resolution to re-elect Mr. Qing Lijun as a director and to authorize the board to fix director remuneration. Shareholders are provided with a Revised Proxy Form for the new resolution, alongside the previous AGM details which remain unchanged.

For further insights into HK:2319 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIADF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.