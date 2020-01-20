Meng Wanzhou's freedom on trial as China-U.S. clash plays out in Canada court

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will be in a Vancouver courtroom on Monday for the first day of her extradition trial, a process expected to take months - possibly years - to decide whether she can be extradited from Canada to the United States.
