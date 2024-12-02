Menē Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Mene Class B ( (MENEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mene Class B presented to its investors.

Menē Inc. is an online jewelry brand that specializes in crafting and selling 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry by gram weight, aiming to restore the connection between jewelry and savings through innovative technology and timeless design.

In the third quarter of 2024, Menē Inc. reported a significant increase in revenue, reaching $5.4 million, which marks a 26% rise compared to the same period last year. The company also highlighted its operational achievements, including the introduction of 10 new jewelry designs and a strong focus on customer retention.

Financially, Menē Inc. achieved a gross profit of $1.8 million with a 33% profit margin, and the total comprehensive income for the quarter was $1.2 million, showing a substantial year-over-year improvement. Additionally, repeat customers accounted for 68% of the sales, indicating strong brand loyalty. The company also gained media attention by being featured in several prestigious magazines.

Looking forward, Menē Inc. is cautiously optimistic about future growth amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company is focused on completing its operational transformation to enhance scalability and sustainable growth, while continuing to prioritize craftsmanship and customer service over market trends.

