Markets
KPTI

Menarini Group To Commercialize Karyopharm's NEXPOVIO In Europe - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and the Menarini Group announced an exclusive licensing agreement, under which Menarini will commercialize NEXPOVIO, Karyopharm's oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export compound, in Europe and other key global territories. Menarini received exclusive rights to commercialize NEXPOVIO for the treatment of oncology indications in the European Union and other European countries (including the United Kingdom), Latin America and other key countries.

Karyopharm will receive an upfront payment of $75 million in 2021 and is eligible to receive up to an additional $202.5 million in future milestones, plus tiered double-digit royalties on net sales of NEXPOVIO.

NEXPOVIO has received conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients who have received at least four prior therapies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KPTI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular