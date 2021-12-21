Menarini Group To Commercialize Karyopharm's NEXPOVIO In Europe - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and the Menarini Group announced an exclusive licensing agreement, under which Menarini will commercialize NEXPOVIO, Karyopharm's oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export compound, in Europe and other key global territories. Menarini received exclusive rights to commercialize NEXPOVIO for the treatment of oncology indications in the European Union and other European countries (including the United Kingdom), Latin America and other key countries.

Karyopharm will receive an upfront payment of $75 million in 2021 and is eligible to receive up to an additional $202.5 million in future milestones, plus tiered double-digit royalties on net sales of NEXPOVIO.

NEXPOVIO has received conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients who have received at least four prior therapies.

