Menarini Group To Buy Stemline Therapeutics In Up To $677 Mln Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Privately-held Italian pharmaceutical company Menarini Group agreed Monday to acquire biopharmaceutical company Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) in a cash transaction valued up to $677 million.

The total potential cash consideration of $12.50 per share comprises of $11.50 cash and $1.00 of non-tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) upon completion of the first sale of ELZONRIS in any EU5 country after European Commission approval.

Stemline launched ELZONRIS for the treatment of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) in adult and pediatric patients, two years or older, following the approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration in December 2018. ELZONRIS is a novel targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 (IL-3) receptor-a (CD123).

Under the deal, Menarini will support further development of Stemline's ELZONRIS and enable global expansion by leveraging its commercial infrastructure in Europe and other ex-U.S. geographies.

The transaction, unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Menarini expects to fund the acquisition through existing cash resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.