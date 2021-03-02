US Markets

Men accused of aiding Ghosn escape arrive in Japan after extradition-TV

Tim Kelly Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Davis County Sherriff's office

The American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while awaiting trial have arrived in Japan following their extradition from the United States, according to Nippon TV.

A Reuters witness saw the landing of the plane believed to be carrying the two men.

