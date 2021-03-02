Men accused of aiding Ghosn escape arrive in Japan after extradition-TV

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - The American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while awaiting trial have arrived in Japan following their extradition from the United States, according to Nippon TV.

A Reuters witness saw the landing of the plane believed to be carrying the two men.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

