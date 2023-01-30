US Markets

Memphis police dismiss 6th officer in Tyre Nichols case, local TV report

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

January 30, 2023 — 11:49 am EST

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

Updates with background

Jan 30 (Reuters) - A sixth Memphis police officer has been dismissed from the force for his involvement in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, local media reported on Monday, days after video footage of the killing was released to the public.

The officer - identified as Preston Hemphill - was relieved of duty, News Channel 3 reported, citing the Memphis Police Department. No criminal charges have been announced against Hemphill.

The five other officers dismissed from the force have been charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by police after a traffic stop.

On Friday, the department released footage from body-worn cameras and a camera mounted on a utility pole showing officers kicking, punching and striking Nichols with a baton in his mother's neighborhood after the Jan. 7 traffic stop. He was hospitalized and died of his injuries three days later.

The Memphis Police Department was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.