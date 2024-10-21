Memphasys Ltd Seeks Shareholder Approval for Securities Issue

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Memphasys Ltd has revised its plan to issue securities, opting to seek shareholder approval for the Securities Purchase Plan (SPP) instead of utilizing an exception for issuance without approval. The company has also updated indicative dates and will issue placement securities under a prospectus. This move indicates a strategic shift aimed at fostering transparency and shareholder engagement.

