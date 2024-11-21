Memphasys Ltd Reports Positive AGM Outcomes

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Memphasys Limited (ASX: MEM), a leader in reproductive biotechnology, announced the successful outcomes of its 2024 Annual General Meeting. Key resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors and the approval of strategic mandates, were carried with strong support. This marks a positive step for the company as it continues to innovate in biotechnology applications.

