Memphasys Ltd Reports Positive AGM Outcomes

November 21, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Memphasys Limited (ASX: MEM), a leader in reproductive biotechnology, announced the successful outcomes of its 2024 Annual General Meeting. Key resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors and the approval of strategic mandates, were carried with strong support. This marks a positive step for the company as it continues to innovate in biotechnology applications.

