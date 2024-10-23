Memphasys Ltd Nears Completion of Felix™ System Trial

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Memphasys Ltd is on the brink of completing its clinical trial for the Felix™ System, having reached 90% completion with plans to finish by year’s end. The company is strategically shifting focus to obtain CE mark registration in Europe, aiming for a quicker market entry compared to the Australian approval process. This approach positions Memphasys to capitalize on larger market opportunities and potentially accelerate partnerships and investments.

