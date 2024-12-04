Memphasys Ltd Expands with Dubai Felix™ System Order

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Memphasys Ltd has received an order from a Dubai clinic for its innovative Felix™ System, marking a strategic step into the Middle Eastern market. This order will assess the system’s suitability for research in the UAE’s regulatory framework, potentially paving the way for expansion in the rapidly growing IVF sector. The initiative aligns with Dubai’s status as a leading destination for medical tourism, particularly in fertility treatments.

