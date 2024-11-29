Memphasys Ltd Announces Board Changes and New Offer

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.
Memphasys Ltd announced the resignation of Robert Cooke as Non-Executive Chairperson, with Dr. Lindley Edwards stepping into the role, bringing extensive experience in financial services and corporate governance. The company is currently offering a Top Up Offer priced at $0.006 per share, following the closure of its SPP and Placement Offers, which raised significant capital through the issuance of over 309 million shares.
