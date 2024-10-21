Memphasys Extends Share Purchase Plan Amid Fundraising Efforts

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Memphasys Ltd has extended its Share Purchase Plan closing date to October 31, 2024, following shareholder feedback requesting more time to consider the offer. The initiative aims to raise up to $3 million, funding projects like the Felix clinical trial and equine fertility study. This extension provides investors additional opportunities to engage with Memphasys’ promising biotechnology advancements.

For further insights into AU:MEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.