Memory Stocks Spark a Market Rebound; Dow Jones Joins the Party

Key Points

Micron jumped 10.1% after Morgan Stanley predicted memory chip prices would keep rising on AI demand.

3M extended a post-earnings rally to 9.8% after beating expectations and issuing bullish guidance.

Alphabet, Tesla, and Intel report earnings this week, offering a robust set of key tests for AI spending optimism.

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If Monday was a tale of divergence, Tuesday brought something rarer: agreement. All three major indexes climbed together, powered by a semiconductor rally that showed no signs of fading.

By 11:31 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had jumped 1.3%, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was up 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had gained 0.6%. The session started with a brief wobble; all three indexes opened in the green but dipped in the first 20 minutes before finding their footing. By late morning, each had hit fresh session highs.

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^IXIC data by YCharts

Why chip stocks keep bouncing back

Memory chip stocks stole the show on Tuesday. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) surged 10.1% after Morgan Stanley predicted memory prices could rise 25% on continued AI demand. SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY), the Korean memory giant that just debuted on the Nasdaq earlier this month, jumped 10.9% as bargain hunters piled in to take advantage of last week's sell-off.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) climbed 5.2%, extending Monday's gains. Memory chips led the charge, but the chipmaker rally was broad. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 1.5% after releasing new details about its Vera CPU for AI data centers. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) popped 6.1% without much news of its own. If anything, Nvidia's Vera chips pose a new threat to AMD's EPYC server processors; no one said the stock market had to make sense.

The Dow got help from an unlikely source. Caterpillar, Monday's biggest drag, reversed course with a 2.7% gain. 3M (NYSE: MMM) extended a post-earnings rally to 9.8% after beating expectations with bullish second-half guidance. Together, the two industrials contributed more than 230 points to the Dow's advance.

President Donald Trump's announcement of 50% tariffs on most Canadian goods barely registered with investors. The duties take effect in 30 days, leaving room for negotiation. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa is ready to talk.

Oil prices kept climbing. Brent crude topped $91 per barrel as tankers reportedly caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz. Gold caught a tailwind, too. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEMKT: GLD) rose 1.8%, suggesting some investors are hedging their optimism.

The week is just getting started

Tuesday's rally suggests investors remain focused on AI-driven semiconductor demand despite mounting geopolitical and trade uncertainties.

So far, 87% of S&P 500 companies have beaten earnings estimates this quarter. The real tests are coming over the next couple of weeks, with several major names on tap before the weekend. Alphabet and Tesla report on Wednesday. Intel, up 7% Tuesday on news of a new foundry customer, reports Thursday. If AI spending remains robust, the chip rally could have room to run.

For now, Tuesday belongs to the memory makers. The semiconductor sector is reminding investors why it remains the market's most volatile corner, and its most closely watched. Whether the current rally has legs depends on what the earnings calls reveal about demand and pricing power in the months ahead.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Alphabet, Intel, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Caterpillar, Intel, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Tesla, and iShares Trust-iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.