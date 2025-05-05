Memorial Day Stock Market Holiday Facts

Yes, the U.S. stock market is closed on Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States, observed on the last Monday of May each year, to honor and remember military personnel who have died in service to the country.Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq follow the federal holiday schedule and remain closed in observance of Memorial Day. This closure is part of their regular holiday schedule, which includes several other federal holidays, to allow traders, investors, and financial professionals to observe and celebrate the day.

What is the History Behind the Memorial Day Holiday?

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, originated after the Civil War as a day to honor and remember soldiers who died in military service. Its history and evolution are deeply tied to the legacy of the Civil War and the need for national healing.

The first widely recognized observance was on May 30, 1868, when General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Union veterans, declared the day as "Decoration Day." The date was chosen because it wasn’t the anniversary of a specific battle, allowing it to honor all soldiers. Over time, Decoration Day expanded to honor those who died in all U.S. wars, not just the Civil War.

In 1967, Decoration Day was officially recognized as Memorial Day through federal legislation. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a federal holiday as part of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established the observance on the last Monday in May to create a three-day weekend for workers. The law aimed to provide a consistent holiday schedule and an opportunity for reflection on national sacrifices.

Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on the Memorial Day Holiday?

All U.S. stock markets are closed in observance of Memorial Day. This includes The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), S&P 500 (SPX), and more.

This year the Memorial Day holiday will be recognized on Monday, May 26, 2025. As a result, the U.S. stock markets, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange, will be closed for the full day, marking a holiday-shortened trading week. The stock market will reopen as normal at 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

What about Bonds? Are Bond Markets Open or Closed on the Memorial Day Holiday?

Yes, bond markets in the U.S. are generally closed on Memorial Day. The bond market, regulated by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), follows a holiday schedule similar to that of the U.S. stock market.

Memorial Day is recognized as a full market holiday, meaning that both the stock and bond markets remain closed for trading. This includes the Treasury and corporate bond markets, giving financial professionals and investors the opportunity to observe the holiday.

How Might You Observe Memorial Day This Year?

In modern times, Memorial Day is observed with a blend of solemn remembrance for fallen military personnel and celebratory activities marking the unofficial start of summer in the United States. Here are common ways people observe the holiday:

Acts of remembrance, like visiting cemeteries/memorials. There is also a Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 PM local time where Americans are encouraged to pause for a minute of silence to reflect on the sacrifices of fallen soldiers.

Community events, like parades and wreath-laying ceremonies.

Patriotic displays, like displaying flags and participating in Memorial Day runs and walks.

Family gatherings, as Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer.

Supporting military causes, like volunteering to support veterans' organizations or donating to causes that aid military families.

Memorial Day continues to be a balance of reflection and celebration, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice while bringing people together to appreciate freedoms secured through their service.

