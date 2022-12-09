Memorable Moments Are Key For Building Mindshare in the Metaverse

By CEO, Ricardo Guadalupe, at Hublot

Few aspects of the Web3 world have made quite the same splash in retail as the metaverse. While the borders of the metaverse are still being defined, both literally and figuratively, real-life benefits are already emerging for early adopting users and companies. The nature of retail is changing once again and similarly to what was seen at the dawn of the internet and later e-commerce, innovations in social media, mobile, and cloud will come around quickly. The metaverse, much like the internet before it, has the potential to revolutionize every aspect of our current retail systems from employee engagement to the customer experience.

Luxury brands have persisted in their success through a unique crossover of legacy and innovation. They rely on an established recognition of quality and prestige. However, they cannot rest on their laurels, especially in the ever-shifting world of retail. In the early 2010s, there were questions not only about how luxury brands use social media but whether they need to at all, which of course seems ludicrous in hindsight. Social media adoption was regarded, by some, as a reduction in exclusivity for luxury brands. This view quickly crumbled in light of the clear creative opportunities offered by social platforms and the concept of finding new ways to engage with consumer bases.

Influencers now play a pivotal role in the marketing strategy of the majority of luxury brands, despite the fact that just over a decade ago the term “social media influencer” meant little to most. Influencers were some of the first to bridge the gap between their “real” lives and their digital lives and now they reap the benefits. ExpertVoice reports that 92% of consumers trust those they follow on social media as they appear more authentic and personable than brand adverts. In a similar vein, the metaverse promises to combine the elements of our lives that we now see as separate: the digital and the physical. These worlds have come in close contact recently, especially over the course of the pandemic in which much of our commerce, business, education, and social interactions took place virtually. Your purchasing experience melding with a three-dimensional virtual experience is an extension of this.

The metaverse comes under many descriptors: a gaming platform, virtual retail environment, collaborative classroom, and a hub of digital experiences. Cumulatively, this entails that the metaverse will be a diverse, encompassing, and engaging ecosystem, upon which people will creatively interact. Getting noticed in such a hotbed of innovation is no easy feat. However, making a memorable splash in the metaverse while it is still nascent is a powerful way to build awareness and grow brand mindshare. Allowing one’s brand to assimilate into a new arena, and giving it time and breathing space to adjust to emerging trends and cultures can be extremely powerful. Brands must make themselves accessible to their audiences, and the metaverse is the newest and most exciting way for them to provide authentic ways to get to know and understand their brand.

Making a large splash does not simply entail creating the largest, most opulent display within the metaverse. Customers can see through brands that are just trying to make a quick splash. In order to build a loyal audience, a brand must create an experience, a livable moment, and an aspirational feeling. True connection with the wants and needs of their customers is key. Authenticity is at the heart of successful brands. Within the metaverse, finding ‘real’ connections with an audience may sound like an oxymoron. However, in order for brands to move beyond surface-level interactions it is imperative to do so. Quality interactions mean representing the interests, goals, and ambitions of both the brand and its audience. To seek higher levels of engagement beyond visuals and to work together to create an experience.

There is no prescriptive formula for success in this new arena. However, the tried and tested retail method of creating brand memories to promote engagement also applies in the metaverse. Brands should aim to create spaces and events that reflect their authentic identity, whilst also surprising and delighting customers by giving them an experience that they cannot have in the real world. For example, the metaverse can give users an insight into a designer’s mind, pulling back the curtain and allowing them to see how a product was curated and designed. It can also give users the opportunity to attend events, engage with products, and meet people in an accessible arena that is open to all. The possibilities are endless.

The understanding of what the metaverse will become is still based on speculative predictions. However, there is no doubt that this space offers an exciting new opportunity for brands to create memorable moments with users and potential customers. Those brands that successfully use this space will supplement their existing offerings through authentic and engaging experiences that emphasize what is already beautiful and interesting about their brands.

