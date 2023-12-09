Meme Coin Pepe Could Be The Next Dogecoin, Says Popular Crypto Trader: 'Coming Two Months Will Be Electric For Altcoins'

Post the rally in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), it's now the turn for altcoins to surge. Michaël van de Poppe, a crypto expert, thinks that Pepe coin (CRYPTO: PEPE) could emerge as the next Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: van de Poppe has anticipated a promising two months for altcoins.

Van de Poppe noted that while Bitcoin remains steady around $43,000, Ethereum is picking up pace. He further projected a thrilling time for altcoins and urged his followers to "enjoy the ride."

"Coming two months are going to be electric for altcoins further," he said.

Good morning! Another day in the bull market. #Bitcoin still consolidating around $43K, while #Ethereum is taking more momentum. The bottom for ETH/BTC is close or maybe in. Coming two months are going to be electric for altcoins further. Enjoy the ride!

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 8, 2023

While discussing layer-2 blockchains Optimism (CRYPTO: OP) and Arbitrum (CRYPTO: ARB), and meme coin Pepe, van de Poppe speculated that Pepe could potentially emulate Dogecoin’s success. He recommended buying on dips as a strong strategy.

Request 02 – $PEPEThis one shows a lot of momentum, but I'd like to see a retest at 1285-1350 and then continue towards 2000.Buying dips on this one is a proper strategy at this market stage. It may be the new $DOGE. pic.twitter.com/7oEKm3wfls

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 7, 2023

Pepe coin is currently trading at $0.000002.

In his analysis, van de Poppe drew parallels between the trajectory of Optimism and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Request 03 – $OPAnother one follows the path of Ethereum.If there's a correction, then it would be wise to look at the region between $1.85-1.935 to ensure you're getting a proper entry.Right now, you're basically chasing the candles. pic.twitter.com/mUqf8I2gFn

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 7, 2023

He advised potential investors to consider an entry between $1.85-$1.935.

He rounded up his outlook by stating that Arbitrum, similar to Optimism, is on Ethereum’s track and is primed to rise to $1.30, setting the stage for a bullish Q1.

Request 01 – $ARBArbitrum is following in the footsteps of #Ethereum. Ethereum is showing strength, so is Arbitrum and so is Optimism.Great move here, probably some retests lower, but it seems ready for $1.30 and a bullish Q1. pic.twitter.com/LI9zLjUKjZ

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 7, 2023

Why It Matters: This prediction comes amidst a time of increased interest and investment in altcoins, beyond the dominant Bitcoin. The "buy on dips" strategy could prove beneficial to new and seasoned investors alike.

However, it’s important to note that the crypto market is highly volatile and unpredictable. Thus, potential investors should carefully consider their choices and seek professional advice where necessary.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock

