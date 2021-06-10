Members of 'Three Percenters' militia charged with conspiring to attack U.S. Capitol

By Jan Wolfe and Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have charged six members of the "Three Percenters" militia group with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday in federal court in Washington.

