Members of LA pension board look to drop money manager Ken Fisher

BOSTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Members of the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension board on Thursday said they would like to cut ties with money manager Ken Fisher, who is under fire for allegedly making insensitive remarks about women last week at an investment conference.

Fisher Investments manages about $511 million for the Los Angeles pension fund. Board members said they will invite Fisher to speak to them next week.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

