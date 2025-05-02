Members of Congress Are Buying These 4 Warren Buffett Stocks. Should You?

Bipartisan support for banning U.S. senators and representatives from buying and selling stocks while they're in office is picking up momentum. President Trump recently stated that he would "absolutely" sign legislation to that end if it comes to his desk.

If you're hoping to get great investing ideas from Capitol Hill, you might not have much time left to do so. However, it's not too late. Members of Congress have been buying four Warren Buffett stocks recently. Should you buy these stocks, too?

1. Amazon

Rep. Dwight Evans, a Democrat representing Pennsylvania's third congressional district, bought shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in early April. He was joined by a colleague from across the aisle. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia's 14th district, also picked up shares of Amazon on two occasions in April.

Federal disclosure regulations don't require members of Congress to reveal why they bought or sold individual stocks. However, we can probably make a good guess as to why Amazon has received bipartisan votes of approval in recent weeks.

The company remains a juggernaut in two key industries -- e-commerce and cloud services. Artificial intelligence, especially generative AI, continues to provide a major tailwind for Amazon Web Services. The stock's trailing-12-month price-to-earnings ratio is near the lowest levels since the Great Recession of 2007 through 2009.

Amazon could struggle if the economy enters a recession. However, I think the stock is a great pick for long-term investors, even those who don't have seats in Congress.

2. American Express

Only one congressman has bought American Express (NYSE: AXP) stock over the last 30 days. Rep. Rick Larsen, a Democrat who represents Washington's second congressional district, scooped up shares of the financial services giant on April 8, 2025.

American Express is one of Buffett's longest-held positions. It's also Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) second-largest holding with the conglomerate's stake valued at over $40 billion.

The financial stock hasn't been immune to the overall stock market volatility caused by President Trump's tariffs. Shares of American Express have fallen roughly 10% year to date. Rep. Larsen bought AmEx stock when it was down even more.

My view is that other investors could like American Express, too. The company's revenue and earnings continue to grow at a solid pace. Despite the macroeconomic uncertainty. AmEx still expects to deliver strong revenue and earnings growth this year.

3. Apple

Some might have questioned Buffett's decision to significantly reduce Berkshire's stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in late 2023 and throughout much of 2024. But the iPhone maker's share price is now down 18% or so below its previous high.

Three members of Congress have taken advantage of this sell-off in recent weeks, all of them Republicans. Rep. Jefferson Shreve, who represents Indiana's sixth district, bought shares of Apple on March 30, 2025. A few days later, on April 2, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene added shares to her portfolio. She also purchased more Apple shares on April 8. In addition, Rep. Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania's eighth district bought Apple stock on April 7.

I have two opinions on Apple. Short-term investors might want to stay away from the stock. The company could be negatively impacted by the Trump administration's tariffs. However, I think Apple could be an excellent stock to own over the long term (just as it has throughout its history). Don't undestimate Apple's iPhone-centric ecosystem and its ability to launch game-changing new products.

4. Berkshire Hathaway

The fourth Buffett stock that's been scooped up by a member of Congress over the last 30 days is none other than Berkshire Hathaway itself. Note that I used the singular "member" rather than plural "members." Only Rep. Greene from Georgia bought Berkshire shares.

I can fully understand why she found Berkshire Hathaway appealing. The stock has risen in 2025 while the major market indexes have floundered. Buffett has built a staggering cash stockpile of over $334 billion that he and his investment managers can put to use if stock valuations become even more attractive.

However, Buffett didn't approve any stock buybacks in the fourth quarter of 2024 for the first time in years. This could indicate that he believes the stock is trading at a premium to its intrinsic value. Even if that's the case, I think Berkshire Hathaway remains an excellent stock for investors right now.

Don't buy this ultimate Buffett stock because a congresswoman bought it, though. Instead, buy Berkshire for its exceptional management team (that extends beyond Buffett, by the way) and the tremendous diversification that it offers.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Keith Speights has positions in Amazon, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

