World Markets

Member of Iranian paramilitary force Basij stabbed to death, news agencies report

Contributor
Dubai Newsroom Reuters
Published

A member of an Iranian pro-government paramilitary organisation Basij was stabbed to death in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Wednesday, two semi-official Iranian news agencies reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of reported security forces killed in nationwide unrest to three.

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A member of an Iranian pro-government paramilitary organisation Basij was stabbed to death in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Wednesday, two semi-official Iranian news agencies reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of reported security forces killed in nationwide unrest to three.

Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported the stabbing on Telegram as both their websites were out of reach. There was no official confirmation.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Michael Georgy and Alex Richardson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular