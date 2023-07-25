MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A Discloses $233.97K Position in Alibaba Group Holding (HKG:9988)

Fintel reports that MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23,518.45K shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HKG:9988) valued at $233.97K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 21,431.55K shares, an increase of 9.74%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.78% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding is 138.61. The forecasts range from a low of 90.29 to a high of $184.67. The average price target represents an increase of 54.78% from its latest reported closing price of 89.55.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding is 986,632MM, an increase of 13.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 62.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9988 is 2.05%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 1,935,953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 203,413K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209,103K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 22.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 194,231K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198,520K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 24.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 136,167K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,608K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 0.11% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 59,932K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,152K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 5.01% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 56,738K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,345K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 0.18% over the last quarter.

