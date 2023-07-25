MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A Discloses $138.20K Position in Tata Consultancy Services (NSE:TCS)

Fintel reports that MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,475.72K shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (NSE:TCS) valued at $138.20K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 3,248.51K shares, an increase of 6.99%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.46% Upside

As of July 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tata Consultancy Services is 3,579.68. The forecasts range from a low of 2,664.38 to a high of $4,672.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.46% from its latest reported closing price of 3,394.20.

The projected annual revenue for Tata Consultancy Services is 2,501,552MM, an increase of 7.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 132.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tata Consultancy Services. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCS is 0.94%, a decrease of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 153,762K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 31,073K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,176K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,175K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCS by 0.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,508K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,469K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCS by 3.80% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,389K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,934K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCS by 2.69% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 4,824K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,498K shares, representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCS by 7.44% over the last quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services Maintains 1.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

