MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A Discloses $135.26K Position in HDFC Bank (HDFCB)

Fintel reports that MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,946.73K shares of HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCB) valued at $135.26K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 6,492.61K shares, an increase of 6.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in HDFC Bank. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 7.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDFCB is 1.66%, a decrease of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 475,141K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 54,950K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,244K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDFCB by 5.15% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 30,718K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,281K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDFCB by 11.75% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 25,050K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,229K shares, representing an increase of 15.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDFCB by 22.24% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 23,807K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,789K shares, representing an increase of 29.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDFCB by 35.40% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 22,678K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,820K shares, representing an increase of 25.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDFCB by 33.52% over the last quarter.

