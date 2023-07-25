MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A Discloses $107.44K Position in UPL (NSE:UPL)

Fintel reports that MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,974.01K shares of UPL Ltd (NSE:UPL) valued at $107.44K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 13,798.97K shares, a decrease of 5.98%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.81% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for UPL is 932.89. The forecasts range from a low of 696.90 to a high of $1,155.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.81% from its latest reported closing price of 639.80.

The projected annual revenue for UPL is 593,787MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 75.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in UPL. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPL is 0.33%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.48% to 103,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 12,453K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,730K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,401K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,371K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 2.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,986K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,993K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,265K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 5,170K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,012K shares, representing an increase of 22.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 32.33% over the last quarter.

