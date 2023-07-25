MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A Discloses $103.52K Position in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group (600887)

Fintel reports that MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25,526.95K shares of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd (600887) valued at $103.52K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 21,511.20K shares, an increase of 18.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600887 is 0.47%, a decrease of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.88% to 111,321K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 6,544K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MAPIX - MATTHEWS ASIA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 6,352K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,765K shares, representing a decrease of 22.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600887 by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,683K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HEMZX - Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 5,511K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,814K shares, representing an increase of 12.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600887 by 6.77% over the last quarter.

ASHR - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF holds 4,823K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 78.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600887 by 409.33% over the last quarter.

