MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A Discloses $100.99K Position in NAVER (KRX:035420)

Fintel reports that MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 671.88K shares of NAVER Corp (KRX:035420) valued at $100.99K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 627.96K shares, an increase of 6.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in NAVER. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 035420 is 0.43%, a decrease of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 34,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,717K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,502K shares, representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 035420 by 6.91% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,094K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 035420 by 7.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,439K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 035420 by 18.86% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 1,359K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 035420 by 19.44% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,282K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

