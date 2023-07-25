MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A Discloses $100.75K Position in Kweichow Moutai (600519)

Fintel reports that MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 439.41K shares of Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) valued at $100.75K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 410.81K shares, an increase of 6.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kweichow Moutai. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600519 is 1.18%, a decrease of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.89% to 21,402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,235K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,225K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600519 by 0.38% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,685K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,117K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600519 by 6.74% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 700K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 694K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600519 by 3.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

