Melvin Capital raised put option on Class A shares of GameStop to 6 mln

Hedge fund Melvin Capital Management on Tuesday disclosed it had raised the put option on Class A shares of U.S. video game chain GameStop Corp to 6 million shares for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 5.4 million shares in the past quarter.

The disclosure comes after a flood of retail trading drove GameStop and other shares to extreme highs, squeezing hedge funds like Melvin Capital that had bet against it.

Separately, the hedge fund reported a stake of 300,000 Class A shares in Airbnb ABNB.O as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing.

