Melvin Capital Management to restructure as losses mount - WSJ

April 21 (Reuters) - Melvin Capital Management is planning to shrink to $5 billion from the $8.7 billion it managed at the end of March, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the hedge fund's clients which it reviewed.

Melvin, which lost nearly $7 billion early last year by betting stocks like GameStop GME.N would tumble, is planning to start charging clients incentive fees again, the report said.

The hedge fund intends to charge incentive fees ranging from 15% to 25% starting in June, down from its previous performance fee of 20% to 30%, before reverting to its original, higher fee structure on Jan. 1, 2025, according to the report.

Melvin did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Gabe Plotkin, the founder of Melvin, had been betting since 2014 that GameStop's shares would tumble as the world shifts away from the brick-and-mortar video retailer's offerings.

The hedge fund lost billions in early 2021 as retail investors banded together to support GameStop, sending it surging more than 2,500% in January. By the end of the month, Plotkin had closed the short position on GameStop.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

