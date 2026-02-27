Melrose Swings To FY25 Earnings; Lifts 20% Dividend; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L), an aerospace and defence business, on Friday reported income in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the full year ended December 31 2025, profit after tax for the year attributable to owners of the parent came in at 370 million pounds compared with loss of 49 million pounds in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 29 pence versus loss per share of 3.7 pence last year.

Adjusted profit after tax increased to 410 million pounds from 350 million pounds in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were 32.1 pence versus 26.4 pence last year.

Operating profit came in at 600 million pounds compared with loss of 4 million pounds in the prior year.

Adjusted operating profit increased to 647 million pounds from 540 million pounds in the previous year.

Revenue increased to 3.59 billion pounds from 3.47 billion pounds in the previous year.

The company also proposed a final dividend of 4.8 pence per share, up 20% from the prior year, bringing the total dividend to 7.2 pence, also 20% higher than in 2024.

Looking ahead, the company guides for 2026 revenue of 3.75 billion pounds to 3.95 billion pounds, representing like-for-like growth of 10% at the mid-point, driven by OE volume ramp-up and continued aftermarket strength.

Adjusted operating profit is expected in the range of 700 million pounds to 750 million pounds, implying an adjusted operating margin of about 19% at the mid-point.

Melrose closed trading 1.20% lesser at 640 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

