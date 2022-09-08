Melrose makes apt swerve on fixer-upper model

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Melrose Industries is giving its M&A model an overhaul. The 5.6 billion pounds listed acquisition machine which bought aviation to automobile engineer GKN in 2018 said on Thursday it will demerge the car business, a deviation from its usual approach of buying, improving and then selling companies.

The acquisition has arguably worked. Melrose reckons it has improved GKN’s efficiency, and invested in new technologies and manufacturing. But the pandemic and energy crisis means not all the upside has yet come through, and selling the automobile unit right now would make it hard to achieve a good price. The spinoff will allow the car business to merge with or buy other suppliers: even before Melrose’s acquisition, it explored a deal with U.S. group Dana.

Analysts at Investec reckon Melrose’s different parts should together be worth 215 pence per share, 57% above the current price. Yet the group’s shares fell slightly on Thursday after the announcement. Melrose investors are used to seeing rich sales and cash returns, but they’ll now have a spun-off auto arm with an uncertain future and an aviation rump. And demergers can be messy. That gives any potential acquirer scope to make a cheeky bid for the old GKN auto arm, or indeed the bits left behind.(By Neil Unmack)

