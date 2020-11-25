NG

Melrose lifts FTSE 100 ahead of Sunak's spending plan announcement

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, buoyed by Melrose Industries after it gave an upbeat trading update, with the focus also turning towards Britain's one-year spending plan announcement later in the day.

FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 falls 0.3%

The blue-chip index .FTSE edged 0.4% higher, with turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc MRON.L jumping 7.1% after saying it is currently trading at the top end of the board's expectations for 2020.

The domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.3%.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak, who has already pledged over 200 billion pounds ($267.56 billion) to fight the COVID-19 crisis, will announce extra investment to ease a backlog in the health system, counter a surge in unemployment and build new infrastructure in a Spending Review due to parliament around 1230 GMT.

Virgin Money UK Plc VMUK.L slipped 5.3% after the lender posted a 77% drop in annual underlying pre-tax profit on a 501 million pound bad loan charge.

($1 = 0.7475 pounds)

