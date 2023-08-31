Melrose Industries Plc. (MLSPF) Price Target Increased by 11.85% to 7.64

The average one-year price target for Melrose Industries Plc. (OTC:MLSPF) has been revised to 7.64 / share. This is an increase of 11.85% from the prior estimate of 6.83 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.69 to a high of 8.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.71% from the latest reported closing price of 6.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melrose Industries Plc.. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 9.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLSPF is 0.13%, a decrease of 34.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 70.17% to 305,018K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 108,713K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324,114K shares, representing a decrease of 198.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 73.55% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 72,805K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192,380K shares, representing a decrease of 164.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 66.53% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 22,844K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,331K shares, representing a decrease of 185.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 67.16% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 22,086K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,360K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 19.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,693K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 98.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 92.10% over the last quarter.

