Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) Price Target Increased by 192.94% to 557.75

The average one-year price target for Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) has been revised to 557.75 / share. This is an increase of 192.94% from the prior estimate of 190.40 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 348.45 to a high of 708.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.94% from the latest reported closing price of 404.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melrose Industries. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRO is 0.22%, an increase of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 985,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 293,963K shares representing 21.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294,867K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 32.72% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 142,446K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 65,331K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,624K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,075K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,612K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 10.87% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 36,614K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

