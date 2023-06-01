Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) Price Target Increased by 13.25% to 576.30

The average one-year price target for Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) has been revised to 576.30 / share. This is an increase of 13.25% from the prior estimate of 508.90 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 454.50 to a high of 672.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.00% from the latest reported closing price of 488.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Melrose Industries Maintains 1.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.43%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melrose Industries. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRO is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 1,024,863K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 324,114K shares representing 23.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293,963K shares, representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 31.04% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 192,380K shares representing 14.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142,446K shares, representing an increase of 25.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 52.51% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 65,331K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,624K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,075K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,612K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 10.87% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 36,614K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.