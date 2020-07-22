Melrose Industries eyes job cuts after losses in second quarter

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries signalled on Wednesday it could lay off an unspecified number of employees as the company trims costs to cope with the coronavirus-led downturn, having booked losses in the second quarter.

The company, which expects cost savings of about 100 million pounds ($127.19 million) in 2021, said it was "likely" to make a small adjusted operating profit in the first-half.

