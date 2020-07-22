Melrose Industries eyes job cuts after losses in second quarter

July 22 (Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries MRON.L signalled on Wednesday it could lay off an unspecified number of employees as the company trims costs to cope with the coronavirus-led downturn, having booked losses in the second quarter.

The company, which expects cost savings of about 100 million pounds ($127.19 million) in 2021, said it was "likely" to make a small adjusted operating profit in the first-half.

($1 = 0.7862 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

