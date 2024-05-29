News & Insights

Melrose Industries Executes Share Buyback

May 29, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has recently bought back 525,599 of its own shares at prices ranging from 617.6 to 634 pence per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 625.7739 pence. The acquired shares are to be held in treasury, with the company now holding 49,775,860 treasury shares and 1,301,699,461 shares remaining in issue.

