Melrose Industries Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

Melrose Industries PLC has repurchased 81,700 of its ordinary shares, paying a weighted average price of 525.5323 pence per share. This strategic buyback, conducted through J.P. Morgan Securities, aims to hold the shares in treasury, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing available shares in the market. Following this transaction, Melrose now holds over 64 million shares in treasury out of a total issuance of approximately 1.29 billion shares.

