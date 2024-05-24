Melrose Industries Appoints New Auditor

Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has announced the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its new auditor following shareholder approval at the recent annual general meeting. The change comes as Deloitte LLP ends its tenure due to the statutory time limit for auditor service on a public interest entity. Shareholders have been informed of the transition, which is in compliance with the Companies Act and the details are available on the National Storage Mechanism.

